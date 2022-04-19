SPOKANE, Wash. - The Corbin Senior Activity Center is back in business after thieves stole catalytic converters from both of its 14-passenger buses. Today one of those buses is back after being fixed, for free, by Chris Clark at Clark’s Tires & Automotive.
"Heidi reached out on Facebook, I saw that and told her hey bring that up here real quick we will take a look at it,” Clark said. “Well, this converter needs to be replaced; we are going to donate it to them."
The converter was replaced and installed today just in time for this week’s trips.
“That means so much to us, wonderful,” said Heidi Wehr, Executive Director of Corbin’s Senior Activity Center.
Now Wehr’s focus has turned to finding a safe place to store the buses, because the reality is, this theft isn't an isolated incident.
In fact, within five days Corbin’s Senior Center has been the target of two separate catalytic converter thefts. It’s actually the third Converter to be stolen in the last few years.
