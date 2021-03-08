A 54-year-old Clarkston man appeared before an Asotin County Judge Monday morning where he was formally charged with 2nd Degree Murder.
According to Clarkston Police, John C. Weber shot his girlfriend in the head but told police she'd committed suicide. Police say Weber initially called his mother to say she'd shot herself, and his mother then called 911. Officers say when they arrived they indeed found a woman with a gunshot to the head. She was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say there were some inconsistencies at the scene, which led officers to question Weber's story that she'd committed suicide. Police Chief Joel Hastings told KHQ that officers first became suspicious when Weber requested a lawyer when officers questioned what happened. The Chief said there was also indication of previous domestic violence involving Weber and his girlfriend. Following her death, a family member of the woman called police to say there'd been a recent incident that led to a black eye for the woman, and the Chief says investigators found evidence that supported that.
That, and some evidence at the scene that contradicted what officers were initially told, led them to contact the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, which came in to assist. They requested a search warrant, which was served Sunday afternoon, and led to further evidence that the Chief says pointed to murder, not suicide.
Weber was arrested Sunday evening, and appeared before a Judge Monday morning. He remains in the Asotin County Jail.