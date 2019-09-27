A Clarkston man was hospitalized after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Highway 3 south of Juliaetta, Idaho, early Friday morning.
According to Idaho State Police, 25-year-old Michael Maurer was traveling southbound on Highway 3 around 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the west side of the roadway. The car rolled at least twice before coming to a rest on its top.
Maurer was ejected from the driver side window and ISP says it appeared he wasn't wearing a seat belt. He was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.