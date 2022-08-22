CLARKSTON, Wash. - Clarkston School District announced the implementation of a new program that allows every student to receive a free school breakfast and lunch every day of the school year.
The school district says that they are now participating in the Community Eligibility Program, which allows students to get free meals without paying a fee or submitting a meal application for the entire 2022-2023 school year.
The district will still be requesting a Family Income Survey from households with a student participating in the program, but they are not requiring the survey to be returned in order to get the free meals.
The Clarkston School District says the survey will still be necessary to check eligibility for other programs and fee waivers.
The Family Income Survey will be available to parents in the early Fall.