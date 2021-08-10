CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Clarkston Walmart temporarily closed it's doors Monday and they plan on staying closed until Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the company told KHQ.
The closure is meant to allow employees time to restock shelves while a third-party specialist to sanitizes the store.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," the spokesperson said.
The store is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.