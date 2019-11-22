Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office tells KHQ that a threatening note was discovered on a bathroom stall Friday morning, leading to a lockdown and eventual cancellation of class at Central Valley High School.
An alert from Central Valley School District reads:
"Classes at CVHS will be cancelled today 11-22-19. Students who drive to school will be escorted to their cars and they will be able to leave the campus. All other students will be available for pick up at the Eastpoint Church, 15303 E Sprague Ave. Please DO NOT come to the school, please bring your ID and pick up your student at the church. Afterschool activities will be determined and updates will follow."
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.
Footage from CVHS via Snapchat displayed a message being repeated on the school's PA system saying "Lockdown, lights, out of sight."
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Central Valley High School is in a lockdown Friday morning due to a potential threat.
CVHS says students and staff are remaining in classrooms and all interior and exterior doors are locked for safety reasons.
"Please do NOT attempt to enter the school or campus at this time," a school alert reads.
Local law enforcement is investigating the threat.
This is a developing story. KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more information.
The full message from the Central Valley School District reads:
CVHS is now in lockdown due to a potential threat. For their safety, students are remaining in classrooms. All interior and exterior doors are locked. Please do NOT attempt to enter the school or campus at this time. Local Law Enforcement is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible through the communication system.
