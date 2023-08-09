CLE ELUM, Wash. - Last Monday night, before 10:00 pm on August 8th, 2023, the Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Department responded to a report of a silver Hyundai Sonata hitting another vehicle and driving erratically in the Cle Elum Safeway parking lot.
When CEPD's sergeant arrived and attempted to make contact with the driver, he drove directly at officer, forcing the sergeant to dive out of the way. The driver left the parking park, taking off onto the freeway.
Shortly after, callers reported that the Hyundai had struck a guardrail and was heading East, driving recklessly on Interstate 90.
State Patrol Troopers and Sheriff's Deputies coordinated to pursue the Hyundai.
Deputies deployed 'spike strips' as the Hyundai drove through the Elk Meadows towards Thorp, causing the tires to deflate and stopping the vehicle near Thorp Cemetery Road.
The driver and a young female passenger fled the scene and ran into the surrounding fields.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff press release, the passenger, a Snohomish County 15-year old was quickly apprehended. She identified the driver, a 16-year old male from Everett and shared that he had stolen the Hyundai that day and had been smoking 'blues' (i.e. fentanyl). Burnt foil in the car was consistent with the drug use the passenger described.
Deputies and Troopers searched for the young man, but were unable to locate him.
Two hours later, a Thorp area resident called Kittcom to report a young man matching the suspect's description had asked to use their phone, admitting that the police activity was because of him.
Realizing the resident would call 911, he fled the scene once again, only to be found on Thorp Cemetery Road by KCSO. He was then taken into custody. Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured.