CLE ELUM, Wash. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 90 east of Cle Elum. It happened just before 6 o'clock Friday morning. Washington State Patrol reports 75-year-old Delores Anthony, from Ellensburg, was driving with her 80-year-old husband Leonard. Anthony was driving east on the highway when their car left the road. Anthony overcorrected, causing the car to roll down a 75-foot embankment.