SPOKANE, Wash. - When the smoke from wildfires clear, and fire trucks head home, there’s one group of men in Cheney who stay behind.
Meet DNR team “Arcadia engine 442.” Four men are responsible for making sure the Cheney Complex Fire doesn’t spark back up again.
The crew starts their day walking the perimeter of the 116 acre Grand Fire, one of four of the Complex fires. They check every inch, looking for any signs of smoke underneath the terrain.
When the crew isn’t fighting fires or checking for spot fires, they’re always preparing for the next one. The men better their fire fighting strategies every week, or cut down timber in forests that have too many fire fuels.
Engine lead Daniel Stralser sometimes weeks after a fire is put out, his team is still there, keeping Cheney safe.