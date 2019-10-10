SPOKANE, Wash. - Many Spokanites who call the South Hill home are trying to resume their daily routines. This cleanup comes after a storm dumped heavy and wet snow in areas of Spokane
The storm caused limbs to snap like toothpicks, making a mess for homeowners and businesses. Many people were busy on Thursday, October 10, making runs to the yard waste facility to drop off the broken limbs and tree branches.
Ben Kappen is a Tree Risk Assessor with Bartlett Tree Experts. He says he's not surprised by the damage this storm caused.
"There's a lot of unpredictability. Just the added weight of the snow and limbs just breaking apart as a result of the added weight in the canopy, "Kappen told KHQ.
Using a cherry picker, certified arborists were checking out different areas where they could trim the trees. Ben showed us some trees in the neighborhood that needed to have some limbs removed.
City crews were also busy clearing downed limbs using chain saws to break up the larger branches and getting them ready to be removed.
Ben says if you think the job is too big or complicated for you is to call in the professionals.
"Another good thing to do is to talk with somebody who understands how trees are put together structurally and speak with an arborist a certified arborist about the tree."
