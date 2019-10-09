Things are already looking much better than what we see out there this morning, what a mess! For this afternoon we are looking at clearing skies. Those clearing skies will be giving us cooler temperatures. We are trying to work our way into the mid 40's today, but tonight a cold air mass settles in. Temperatures overnight look to drop into the low 20's. Expect a widespread frost with temperatures that low. Of course, a big concern is the chance for a re-freeze, so slick roads will be possible during your commute tomorrow morning.
Without a blanket of clouds tomorrow we will look for temperatures to remain about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. They look to peak in the mid to upper 40's. Skies should stay clear tomorrow and we will expect a calm wind. The kids will certainly need to be bundled up as they head off to school.
The widespread frost looks to hang around through the first half of the weekend. On the bright side, temperatures will warm up as we head into the weekend. Don't get too excited. We are still talking temperatures below average as they only look to rise into the 50's.
