Showers are expected to continue to push north from the southeast as we head through the afternoon hours. Other than a couple potential sprinkles we should be relatively dry here in Spokane. Gradually clearing skies are expected for the second half of the day with drier and clearer skies setting up tonight. Daytime highs are going to be into the 60's and 70's. Overnight, we will expect a drop into the mid 40's.
Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for tomorrow. Temperatures should also be slightly warmer, into the low 70's. The rest of the work week looks pretty dry in Spokane until we hit Friday. That's when we will see a chance for showers to return into the weekend, as well as thunderstorms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.