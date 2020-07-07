We are seeing showers to kick off the morning in Spokane. Those showers are expected to taper off and we will see clearing skies as we head into the afternoon. This afternoon thunderstorms are still possible with sun breaks to help them fire up. The National Weather Service predicts thunderstorm activity to be most likely for Northeast Washington and North Idaho. Within these systems we could expect small hail, infrequent lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.
Winds are our other big player today. We have already seen strong sustained winds to get us going. Wind speeds around 15mph won't be uncommon today with gusts at least in the 20-25mph range. There is also a Wind Advisory going into place for the Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Kittitas Valley at 1PM lasting until 11PM tonight. Winds like these means that tree limb damage and a few power outages are possible. Driving is expected to be a challenge for high profile vehicles too. If you are out that way in particular keep in mind you do not want to park a vehicle with a hot exhaust in tall brush. Winds are expected to die down across the Inland Northwest through the day tomorrow.
