CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Two Idaho men are behind bars Tuesday night after they were arrested by Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies on separate theft counts.
According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Daniel R. Supple was originally arrested on Sept. 20 on a warrant out of Nez Perce County.
Deputies were able to gather enough evidence to add charges of grand theft, burglary and possession of stolen property to Supple's charges.
On the morning of Sept. 24, Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies served a search warrant at a home just outside Weippe.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Nicholas J. S. Aeschliman on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, burglary and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.
A motorcycle reported stolen out of Lewiston, Idaho was also found at the home.
The investigation in to the theft charges are on going. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office at (208) 476-4521.