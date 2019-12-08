PIERCE, Idaho - A Pierce, Idaho man was cited for driving under the influence following a single car crash near the work center.
According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Jesse Nielsen was traveling north on Canal Street when his Dodge pickup left the road and rolled onto its side.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies, along with Pierce Ambulance and Timberline Rescue, were called to the scene. Both occupants of the car were checked out and cleared by emergency first responders.
Deputies believe alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash. Nielsen was wearing his seat belt, but his passenger was not.
Nielsen was cited for driving under the influence and speeding.
