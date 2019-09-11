CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies and a member of the Idaho County Search and Rescue Team have located the body of the 16-year-old who went missing over Elk Creek on Sunday.
The teen was identified as 16-year-old Luis Diaz. He attended Deary High School but lived in Bovill, Idaho.
Search and rescue crews spent several days out in the area, searching the pools in the creek and the surrounding woods.
Drones were flown over the area and dive teams were dispatched to search the deeper parts of the creek, but they were unable to locate the missing teen.
On Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers shut off the water flow to the middle portion of Elk Creek so crews could better search the area.
Crews were still unable to find the teen; they began packing up equipment, and just before dark, a rescue worker spotted the teen's body behind the falls and began recovery efforts.
The water level along the middle portion of the falls had been dropping all day and had finally become low enough to see the teen.
Back Country Medics deployed a rappeller team to the side of the falls to recover the body, but said the teen's remains were wedged in the rocks and were unable to recover him.
Clearwater County Sheriff's deputies and an Idaho Fish and Game Officer will remain on scene through the night and will resume rescue efforts in the morning when they can see.
At last report, the dam above middle Elk Creek is still holding and will be able to hold the water back for a while longer while crews work to recover the body.
According to a notice by the Forest Service, Elk Creek Falls trail system is closed until further notice.