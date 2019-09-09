CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old hiker who lost his footing while hiking the middle of Elk Creek Falls and fell into the water on Sunday.
According to the Clearwater Creek Sheriff's Office, the teen's friends saw him go into the water but said they lost sight of him once he went down the falls.
Search and rescue crews were dispatched to the area on Sunday but were unable to locate the teen. Back County Medics used their helicopter to search for the teen, but they had to abandon their search due to low fog.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputies and dive team rescuers returned to the area on Monday, Sept. 9 to resume searching for the teen.
Dive crews searched the lower pools of the middle falls but were unable to located the teen. A drone was also flown over the area by Back County Medics with no success.
Search and Rescue teams will continue to search for the missing teen Monday night.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials will attempt to reduce water flow to Elk Creek on Tuesday to help crews better search for the teen.
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay out of Elk Creek until further notice.