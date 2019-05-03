The manager of Clearwater Paper Mill in Lewiston has been fired after he displayed a sign mocking union members while driving past their rally.
Clearwater Paper said in a statement that mill manager Donnie Ely was removed from his position immediately after further review.
According to Daily Fly, union members said they saw Ely holding a sign reading "Poor Baby's" as he drove past the rally on Mill St. Tuesday. Ely issued an apology the following day and a statement from Clearwater Paper saying he was on leave.
The full statement from Clearwater Paper reads: “The response of our mill manager to our employees and others on Tuesday evening at the Lewiston, Idaho facility does not represent Clearwater Paper’s core values or its view of labor negotiations. Upon review of the situation, the mill manager involved was removed from his position, effective immediately, and is leaving Clearwater Paper. We value the contribution of each and every one of our team members, and we remain committed to furthering our strong relationship with our labor partners and working diligently toward a new ratified labor agreement.”
Clearwater Paper is the major employer in the LC Valley. Negotiations have been taking place between the company and unions for new contracts.