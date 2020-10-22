Cleone's Closet Food Pantry purple Chevy stolen, Airway Heights Police asking for you help
Airway Heights Police Department
The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is asking you to keep an eye out for the Cleone's Closet Food Pantry purple Chevy pickup truck. AHPD said it was stolen from their location at 13114 W. Sunset Highway earlier this week. The truck was donated and is used to haul and deliver groceries for people in need.
 
The truck has the Women's Healing & Empowerment Network logo on each door. 
 
If you see the truck, you're asked to call 911 and report the location. For your safety, AHPD said to not try an recover the truck or contact anybody with it. 
 

