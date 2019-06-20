The Cleveland Clinic performed its first successful in utero fetal surgery in February at on a 23-week-old-fetus to correct spina bifida.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, spina bifida is often discovered during the routine anatomy scan anatomy scan which is performed around 18 weeks old. The condition affects the lower part of the spine and happens when the neural tube does not fully close, which causes the backbone that protects the spinal cord not to form. This can result in spinal cord, nerve, or brain damage.
According to Cleveland Clinic, spina bifida can affect a child’s ability to walk, run and go to the bathroom.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,645 babies are born with this defect in the United States each year.
The baby girl who had this operation was born full term on June 3. According to Clevland Clinic, the mother and daughter are doing well.