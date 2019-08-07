SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County just released new results from the Primary election on August 6th.
As of 4:54 pm on Wednesday, August 7, a total of 93,272 had been counted with 17,400 ballots left. The results of the next ballot count will be posted Thursday, August 8th, at 6:00 pm.
The updated results have Nadine Woodward leading the race for mayor with 41.67%, followed by Ben Stuckart with 37.26%.
The race for Spokane City Council President is also a tight one, with only about 5% separating Breean Beggs in first place and Cindy Wendle in second. Mike Fagan is third.
Click HERE for all returns.