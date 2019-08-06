SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has stopped counting ballots for the night.
As of 8:10 pm on Tuesday, August 6, a total of 78,638 ballots had been counted with 18,000 ballots left. The results of the next ballot count will be posted Wednesday, August 7, at 6:00 pm.
Initial results have Nadine Woodward leading the race for mayor with 42.44%, followed by Ben Stuckart with 37.33%.
The race for Spokane City Council President is also a tight one, with only about 5% separating Breean Beggs in first place and Cindy Wendle in second.
