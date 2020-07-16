Tonight skies are expected to be mostly clear with overnight lows sitting above where they should be for this time of the year, in the low 60's. The breezy conditions we have seen today will continue to linger, but are somewhat expected to die down after midnight. The cold front pushing through will bring changes for your Friday.
Tomorrow we are expecting about a 4-8° drop in temperatures across the board. This will bring them much closer to where they should be for this time of the year. For Spokane, daytime highs are expected into the mid 80's. Mostly sunny skies will be in place with a bit of a light breeze at times.
To close out the weekend we will start to see temperatures climb back above average. It's looking like the 90's are on the way for next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.