SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday, a free vaccination clinic for is happening for students. This stems off more than 300 Spokane Public School students that missed class Monday, because they didn't have the right vaccinations or a documented exemption.
This free clinic is going to have all the shots your kid needs to get back in the classroom plus the flu shot. The free vaccination clinic is happening Tuesday from 3:30-6 pm at Farwell Elementary School.
Spokane's Health District partnered with the Mead School District for this clinic, and strongly recommends students get these vaccinations done for the safety of the child, teachers, and students who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons. Children from any school district are welcome to get these free vaccinations.
