How many of you have ever felt personally victimized by either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton?
Politics can be so fetch.
After former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently announced she won't be making a presidential run in 2020, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to share his thoughts.
“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019
Less than 40 minutes later, Clinton appears to have responded on Twitter, using a popular gif from the movie "Mean Girls" displaying the text "Why are you so obsessed with me?"
March 5, 2019
The limit does not exist to how viral these tweets may go. As of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, both had been retweeted over 10,000 times. 10,000 for you Glen Coco, you go Glen Coco!
Meanwhile, we can only hope someone enters the conversation triggering a "She doesn't even go here!" comment from another politician.
Surprisingly, this isn't the first time this gif has circulated in the government, as the Embassy of Israel used it last year towards Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.