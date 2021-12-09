SPOKANE, Wash — Closing arguments were presented to the jury in the David Pettis murder trial Thursday. Pettis is accused of killing his wife of 33 years by lacing her ice cream float with a deadly amount of Hydrocodone. Detectives believe David killed Peggy because he was infatuated with another woman and wanted to cash in on her life insurance.
Prosecutors reminded the jury during their closing arguments that David Pettis was the beneficiary of three “substantial” life insurance policies out on Peggy. They allege he was very pushy in collecting the funds, and hurrying the death investigation.
Prosecutors told the jury David had fallen for a woman he dated in his teen years after the two reconnected. They were in frequent contact in the seven months before Peggy’s death. Investigators say David repeatedly lied to them about the relationship.
“We have seven months of communication, primarily Facebook … why deny this (love) interest? Why get rid of all traces of (Peggy) besides life insurance documents,” prosecutors said during closing.
They also reminded the jury about a comment David allegedly made to a real estate agent where his suspected love interest was living before Peggy passed.
“Hoping to be there next month, wish I could be there sooner,” prosecutors recalled for the jury regarding that conversation.
When it was his defense team’s turn, they quickly highlighted lies the woman David was communicating with told to investigators. On the stand Wednesday, the woman told the jury the two had been intimate.
“That’s not what she told Detective Johnston,” the defense said. “Not once did she mention what she testified to in court. I’m not going to sugar coat it. He was acting inappropriately with (this woman), but this trial is not about an affair. He’s not on trial for having an emotional affair.”
It’s about a murder, but David Pettis’ camp believes this isn’t a criminal case at all.
The defense pointed to witnesses, including the couple’s daughter, who testified seeing Peggy Pettis crush up pain pills and put them in her ice cream. The daughter also testified that her mother was in frequent pain and had trouble swallowing large pills.
David Pettis appeared to be weeping during multiple points during the closing arguments. He never took the stand in his own defense, but interviews with David were played for the jury.
As soon as closing arguments wrap up, the case will be in the hands of the jury.