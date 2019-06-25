SPOKANE, Wash. -- The fate of accused an child killer is now in the hands of a Spokane jury.
Closing arguments had many in the packed courtroom in tears. Joshua Mobley is charged with beating 10-month-old Caiden Henry to death in February of 2017.
Mobley had been babysitting Caiden and his three other children, all under the age of five, for 10 hours on the final day of Caiden's life. He was the only adult around for the majority of that time. Mobley's wife and Caiden's mother, Crystal Henry, worked together. The couple agreed to assist Crystal Henry with childcare after she expressed dissatisfaction with her previous arrangement.
"Who was Crystal Henry," said prosecutor Stefanie Collins in her closing argument. "She was a total connected parent. She took her child to doctor's appointments, she was loving, she took photos of her baby."
Collins showed the jury photos of the home Henry had made for her children. The apartment's only bedroom was dedicated to her son and daughter.
"Crystal slept on the couch," Collins said.
The babysitting arrangement Crystal Henry made with Josh and Jennifer Mobley began February 1, 2017. Less than a month later, Caiden Henry was dead.
The prosecutor reminded the jury of the four times Caiden was injured while in Josh Mobley's care. She said the fourth time resulted in his death.
Experts on both sides agree on one thing in this case-- Caiden was beaten to death. The cause of his death is listed as blunt force trauma.
The defense brought in their own medical examiner, Dr. Dan Davis, who told the jury Caiden had multiple blows to his head. He believes Caiden was also likely violently shaken.
Much of his testimony supported the state's medical examiner, who testified last week. They both agree it is impossible to state exactly when Caiden Henry was murdered.
"There are two people, according to the medical examiners, who could have done this," Collins said. "We know it was not his mother. That leaves only Josh Mobley."
Crystal Henry was hospitalized the night Caiden was killed. She was taken to the ER from her work because she was suffering from severe head and eye pain. She was given what prosecutors described as a "migraine cocktail" which included Benadryl and then released.
During that time, Josh Mobley was babysitting Caiden. Testimony showed he told Crystal he didn't mind keeping Caiden later than planned while she was at the hospital undergoing tests.
The Mobley family picked up Crystal from the hospital once she was able to go home. Josh Mobley drove Crystal and Caiden to their apartment. He was the one who got Caiden out of his car seat and carried him inside. He told the jury Crystal told him to place baby Caiden on the couch, which he did.
Crystal told the jury he told her to leave Caiden alone, that he was "in a deep sleep."
"When I left, he was perfect," Mobley said in his testimony.
But prosecutors believe that is far from the truth. They told the jury evidence points to Josh Mobley beating Caiden hours before, leaving the baby to die.
Prior to picking up Crystal from the hospital, Josh Mobley took his family and Caiden to his parents' home. Testimony from Mobley's family members stated immediately after arriving, he put Caiden in an upstairs bedroom away from everyone else. He told them Caiden was sleeping and he wanted him to rest in a pack-n-play.
Mobley's mother told the jury in her testimony she is a "baby person" and asked to see Caiden as the Mobley family went to leave to get Crystal. She told the jury that even though she never saw Caiden awake, she did notice him making "purposeful movements" such as cuddling into Josh and touching his face.
Mobley's mother also testified that she was close enough to notice Caiden's long eyelashes. She said she never saw injuries to the baby.
Josh Mobley testified that he gave Caiden food and drink throughout the day, but the physical evidence contradicted that.
"He told you that Caiden woke up in the car and drank a bottle," Collins said. "That's contrary to every other person who testified who never saw Caiden awake."
The autopsy indicated Caiden's stomach was empty.
Prosecutors also reminded the jury of Mobley's demeanor when detectives went to his home just a few hours after Caiden was killed.
"He said he was too busy," Collins said. "He never asked them why they were there."
Defense attorney Carl Oreskovich told the jury his client was in shock and upset once he heard the news.
In his closing argument, Mobley's defense attorney focused on timing and reiterated what the experts told the jury earlier.
"Dr. Davis told you, with an infant and the injuries that Caiden Henry sustained, the effects would be dramatic and immediate," Oreskovich said "Its unconsciousness, not a purposeful movement, not crying, not eating, but unconsciousness."
That's important, Oreskovich said, because testimony from multiple members of Mobley's family say they saw Caiden move and heard him make sounds.
"These are good, upstanding people," Oreskovich said.
He also reminded the jury that none of the Mobley family members testified they saw any wounds to the baby's face.
"Dr. Davis told you not only would the effects be immediate, but the bruising would likely be immediate," Oreskovich said. "It certainly would be present within a half hour."
Oreskovich stressed Caiden's facial wounds were something every first responder zoned in on immediately.
"What do we know about the bruising that occurred?" he said. "What did every witness tell you about the bruising? You heard testimony from first responders, the detectives. They were drawn to the bruising. It was obvious."
But the state maintained there is no way they were the result of anyone, but Josh Mobley. They stressed there is simply no one else who could have done it.
Jury deliberations will begin first thing Wednesday morning. Mobley is charged with 2nd-degree murder, but the jury was told they can also consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.