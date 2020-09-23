MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Drivers who use Interstate 90 at the State Route 902/Medical Lake interchange will have to plan to give themselves some extra time in October.
Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be closing different portions of I-90 and the eastbound offramp to the interchange as construction continues for a new overpass an roundabout at the southern intersection.
Starting on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:00 p.m., crews will be closing the eastbound offramp. The closure will last through the weekend and the ramp will reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
Drivers will be detoured off the interstate at exit 270, Four Lakes interchange and north on Craig Road to State Route 902.
During the full ramp closure, there will also be a single lane closure of eastbound I-90 on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 3:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The closure is part of the State Route 902/Medical Lake interchange improvement project, which includes the construction of a parallel bridge over I-90.
The reduced speed limit on I-90 between MP 272.30 and 273.35 will continue within the limits of the construction work zone. The reduced speed limit is enforceable with fines doubling within the work zone. The speed reduction will continue through project completion.
