RITZVILLE, Wash. - Travelers in the Ritzville area should plan for alternate routes on the Danekas Road overpass next week, and prepare for a detour during two different closures of westbound I-90.
Danekas Rd. will close and traffic will be rerouted beginning Monday, Sept. 30, as contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation work to repair damage from an oversized load that struck the overpass back in May.
Crews will demolish and replace the damaged span, reinstall railing and pave the bridge surface.
Travelers can also expect multiple closures of I-90 westbound below the overpass. There will be two separate 36-hour closures of WB I-90 below the bridge as crews complete the demolition and place new girders.
A signed detour will be available via the Tokio interchange on and off-ramps during the closures for I-90 travelers.
The 36-hour closures will run from:
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
WSDOT says there will be no lane restrictions or closures during football game weekends at Washington State University.