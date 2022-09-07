MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. - A viral video of what appeared to be vapor coming from Mt. Rainier caused a stir Wednesday morning.
Mt. Rainier appears to be venting. 🗻 @komonews currently has a call in with @MountRainierNPS to confirm. Stay tuned. #wawx #komonews pic.twitter.com/ln6TqZ4hlS— Kristin Clark (@KClarkWx) September 7, 2022
Some on social media speculated that it was a sign of an eruption, however the National Park Service (NPS) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) quickly put those concerns to rest.
Mount Rainier is not erupting - the sort of behavior seen in this video is not unusual.— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 7, 2022
And in fact there are a number of USGS volcanologists at the volcano this week working on installing new monitoring equipment, so Cascades Volcano Observatory folks are on site to confirm!
After looking at the data collect, the USGS seismic network didn't see any unusual levels of activity coming from Mount Rainier.
NPS experts said they believed it was a lenticular cloud, a unique cloud formation that is common for Mount Rainier. Lenticular clouds are usually formed when moist air is pushed up and over the top of a mountain, forming a disc shaped cloud.
The webcam views from Paradise and Camp Schurman showed the flow of the cloud over the top from a different view. In this case, the cloud likely related to related to a passing weather front.
USGS Cascades Volcano Observatory field teams are at Mount Rainier this week to install a new volcano monitoring station. They have also confirmed that there has been no new activity.
Washington Emergency Management took the opportunity to remind Washingtonians that Mount St. Helens is the most active volcano in the state.
Mt. St. Helens just sitting there today, like, all y’all freaking out about clouds around Mount Rainier when St. Helens’ track record shows it has a much more likely chance of erupting again. We do have five active volcanoes in this state. pic.twitter.com/7cl3MMhWYd— WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) September 7, 2022