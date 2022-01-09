Monday's Highs

Monday brings cloudy skies as temperatures drop a couple of degrees from Saturday. Highs will sit in the upper 20s to mid-30's during the day. Tuesday and Wednesday hold the possibility to allow some light showers into the region, but will not accumulate to anything very measurable. We end our week with drier weather and cloudy skies filtering into the region. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!