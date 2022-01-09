Monday brings cloudy skies as temperatures drop a couple of degrees from Saturday. Highs will sit in the upper 20s to mid-30's during the day. Tuesday and Wednesday hold the possibility to allow some light showers into the region, but will not accumulate to anything very measurable. We end our week with drier weather and cloudy skies filtering into the region.
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
18°
Clear
35° / 18°
4 AM
18°
5 AM
18°
6 AM
17°
7 AM
18°
8 AM
18°
Most Popular
Articles
- School closures for Friday, Jan. 7
- Governor Jay Inslee to hold media briefing about COVID-19 Wednesday
- North Spokane shooting leaves one dead; suspect detained
- Misinformation regarding Washington State Board of Health public meeting
- Caleb Sharpe pleads guilty to murder for shooting at Freeman High School
- Actor and comedian, Bob Saget, dies at 65
- Avalanche closes Interstate 90 at Idaho/Montana state line
- Spokane County sets new daily record for reported COVID-19 cases
- WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Prepare for a significant snow storm
- Multiple children taken into CPS custody following house fire, police investigating
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.