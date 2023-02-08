DEEP PARK, Wash. - The Deer Park community has stepped up after a local school was broken into, causing about $5,000 in damages.
According to leadership at Cloverleaf Education, the school has already raised over $1,500 in donations through a GoFundMe. The school said it should be able to reopen on time thanks to the outpouring of support.
If you would like to help donate to replacement costs for Cloverleaf Education, click here.
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into Cloverleaf Education in Deer Park stealing instruments, books and lots of technology.
"It's your hard work and it's all over the floor," said Merrilee Schulz, director of the program.
Schulz built that classroom from the ground up and uses donations and money out of her own pocket to create a space for students to enjoy. "We try to make learning fun because it is. And if you're not having fun, you're doing it wrong."
According to Schulz, whoever burglarized the classroom took 11 laptops, microphones, a projector, instruments and books. She guesses it will take about $5,000 to replace everything lost.
