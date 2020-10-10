OLD TOWN, Idaho. - Early Saturday morning, officials reported a fire broke out at Club Rio in Old Town, Idaho.
The bar and grill posted on Facebook saying: "Hello everyone this is Sean, with a very heavy heart I regret to inform all of you that the club Rio is on fire."
Officials originally believed people were inside the building, we know right now that everyone is safe.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.