Coast guard deploys helicopters to assist flooded community

ASTORIA, Ore. - Around 50 people are trapped in the flooding RV park along the Neskowin Creek in Tillamook, Oregon. 

The Coast Guard has deployed two helicopters to assess the situation and start evacuations. 

Right now, no injuries have been reported out of the park. The danger now is in the potential for mudslides as the water rises.

A video posted on Facebook Friday shows the creek's water level rising well over the bank where it had been nicely contained just days before. 

Neskowin Creek flood

Additional Coast Guard personnel are assisting with ground-rescue efforts. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!