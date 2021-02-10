After being stranded on an island for 33 days, three people are now safe.
According to the Coast Guard, the Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry team spotted three people waving a makeshift flag while on routine patrol on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.
The aircrew dropped them food, water and a radio to establish communications while a Coast Guard helicopter crew headed to the scene.
The castaways were spotted Monday but the rescue was delayed until Tuesday due to weather conditions.
The helicopter crew hoisted the two men and one woman. They were transferred them to Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries.
The group said their boat capsized in rough waters and they swam to the island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.