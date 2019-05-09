Who is up for a road trip? This week the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy unveiled their plans for a "safe, seamless and senic pathway" that stretches from coast to coast.
When completed, The “Great American Rail Trail” will travel from Washington D.C. through 12 states: Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington.
The trail won't be complete for several decades but according to the RTC, 52% of the path is already complete and available for public use, with plans for RTC to work in partnership with states and local jurisdictions and organizations to bring new segments online year after year.
When complete, the trail will serve an estimated 50 million Americans.
You can check out an interactive map by clicking here.