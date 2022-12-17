SPOKANE, Wash. - The SCRAPS shelter has reached full capacity, with tons of furry friends in need of a new, loving home. To that end, they held the first of a two in-person adoption events today, with adoption fees waived. That means the cost to bring your new buddy home is just the cost of their licensing—just $18 for cats or kittens and $28 for dogs and pups!
Due to staffing shortages, most local shelters are by-appointment only, including SCRAPS. However, the events today and Wednesday, Dec. 21 are in-person. It's the perfect time to meet numerous animals and see if they are the right fit. That's exactly why William and Tarryn Palmer, a couple who married jsut over a year ago, headed down on Saturday to find a new addition for their family.
"We got the house, we got married—we needed a dog." said William with a grin. "She wanted a dog, I wanted a dog, so we're looking at dogs!"
William explained there's a lot he's looking for in a new dog.
"I'm really excited to have a buddy that's like, in the house with us, that's cuddly, that's kind of protective, you know? But at the same time, we can go on runs together, we can go on walks, we can go to the park," he said.
Soon, the couple met Zuko, a friendly pup they thought was extremely adorable. With a friendly demeanor and a tail that wouldn't stop, they were charmed. And so, the couple asked for some one-on-one time with him to see how he did.
After they got to know him a bit, the decision was easy—they adopted him right away! Needless to say, the Palmers were pretty pumped about their new, fuzzy family member.
"It feels great!" Willaim enthused. "I'm really excited to take him home and see how he does with us. I think he's gonna do great."
In a follow-up message, the Palmers sent pictures of Zuko already settled in and right at home with his new family.
The next in-person adoption is this Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's the perfect opportunity to come and meet your new pal before taking them home.
Also, there is complimentary hot chocolate. You really can't miss!