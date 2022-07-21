NAPLES, Idaho - It’s a long road to recovery for Vonda Esh who was critically injured after a Toyota SUV crossed the centerline on US95 and collided with her head-on.
Her husband, Marlin Esh, the team leader for the Bonner County Search and Rescue, is thankful that she’s still alive.
“I’m very fortunate that she doesn’t have any type of brain injury. She’s able to eat and drink when she’s awake, so being able to talk to her, I feel very lucky to have that,” Marlin Esh said.
Just past 10 p.m. on Saturday, Esh was traveling northbound near milepost 500 on US95.
A Toyota Highlander was driving southbound when it veered across the centerline and collided with Esh.
The 28-year-old Coeur d’Alene man driving the Toyota died on scene and Esh was life-flighted to Kootenai Health where she was then transported to Harborview in Seattle.
“They brought her out here to try and get her foot taken care of because she had quite a few injuries in her ankle,” Esh said.
According to her GoFundMe page, she also broke her pelvis, hip, four ribs, punctured her lung, bruised her liver and spleen, and cracked her back in several locations.
“Right now we’re looking at least three to four months before she can start putting weight on her right foot and then her left foot will probably be a little longer than that. That’s the kind of the process of starting some rehab for her,” Esh said.
The GoFundMe has raised a little more than $28,000. Marlin says he and their two little boys are doing okay and are very thankful for the community that has stepped up to the plate.
“I tell you what, the North Idaho community is just absolutely amazing. I’ve had all of my neighbors reach out to me, friends, and family. The whole community really reached out and helped out and I want to thank everyone for doing that,” Esh said.
You can donate to Esh’s GoFundMe here.