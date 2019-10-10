Coeur d'Alene artist in hospice care showcases over 40 years of work

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - At the canvas, Kirk Barber finds peace.
“I’ve got a few things I’m working on,” he said.
Whether it’s painting portraits of his grand kids or working on his masterpiece, Barber always finds himself getting lost and searching for a greater meaning.
“It took me awhile to discover how intriquetly it is with my own life,” Barber said.
Barber worked as a custodian with the Coeur d’Alene School District, but his love is his art.
For over 40 years, he’s poured thousands of dollars into his craft by buying his own utensils and paint.
“I feel my work is connected spiritually and that it's connected humanly and it's connected to life,” Barber said.
Life, which can be cruel sometimes.
“I've had cancer for 5 years,” Barber said, “I've learned a lot about myself since I got sick and with my painting I spend a lot of time with myself."
Barber was diagnosed with adenoid carcinoma, cancer that forms in the glands.
It’s changed much of his life.
”I could walk just two months ago but now my back is unsteady, but it is what it is,” Barber said.
Now, he rests at home in hospice care.
But the art keeps him coming back and finding greater purpose means being able to share his work with everyone.
“I'm one of these guys where I just got to find the best going forward and I have to go forward, I don't see any other direction,” Barber said.
Moving forward, Barber will share his over 40 years of work to the public at the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls.
“I don't feel like I have much to give, but what I have to give I'm going to give all,” he said.
The showing lasts from 5pm to 8pm Thursday, October 10, 2019.
