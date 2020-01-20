The cleanup process and the investigation into what happened has started after multiple business are displaced folowing a fire Monday morning in Coeur d'Alene.
Jeff Weir who owns an art studio just down the block from where the fire started. Weir says the fire impacted one of the businesses that helped him get his art career going.
"I was really passionate about it and really didn't know what kind of path to take, and Emerge was the first place that showed my work," Weir said.
Emerge Director Jeni Hegsted, along with employees and volunteers were taking out some of the paintings that were saved by firefighters in the early morning blaze. Emerge mainly suffered just smoke and water damage, but the building cannot be occupied.
Weir had closed up his studio for the winter to spend time with family but he reopened Monday after the fire when he thought, "what I could do to help and decided I could use the business skills and the art skills that gave me the opportunity to donate back to them," explained Weir.
This week, Weir said he will be selling his paintings again. He's donating half of all of his sales to Emerge to help them clean up from the aftermath of the fire.
If you are interested in purchasing some of Jeff's Artwork to help Emerge recover, the art can be found here: https://www.jeffweiroilworks.com/
