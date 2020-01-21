The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department said they've had to delay their investigation into what caused a business fire that destroyed six business because of the complexity of the ownership scheme.
A fire spokesman told KHQ that because there are so many business owners involved, along with their insurance companies, "we do what's called a joint fire investigation."
That's what usually happens in house fires, but in those cases there's usually just one fire investigator and one homeowner's insurance investigator.
This fire has at least six businesses, which means six insurance investigators, and the fire department decided to hold off until they can get everyone who wants to be there in place.
They did tell us that at this time the fire is not suspicious. That could change during a more thorough investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.