The Coeur d'Alene city council may be taking a second look at parking rate increases that have angered residents.
Coeur d’Alene city council member, Dan Gookin, tells KHQ that resident’s voices are being heard by city hall in this matter that would do away with free parking at McEuen Park.
Gookin says council may hold a meeting to review the parking fees, the parking fund, and the reasons behind why they're seeking a rate increase. He added these data points were absent two weeks ago.
Two weeks ago, city council voted in favor of raising parking fees at McEuen Park to $1 per hour, which would do away with the free parking that was already in place for the first two hours.
After two hours, the fee would remain the same at $3.
To note, council cannot take any action on the rate increases because it’s not a posted item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
Residents can still make public comments regarding the parking situation.
The Coeur d’Alene city council meeting will take place at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library beginning at 6 P.M.
