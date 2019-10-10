COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a proposal to bring back the full Ironman race in 2021.
The North Idaho Sports Commission has been working with Ironman on a proposal.
The race would be held on a 3 -year rotational basis beginning in 2021. That race would be followed by the half Ironman in 2022 and 2023.
According to the proposal, the race will be held at the end of June instead of having a race at the end of August.
The last full Ironman was held in Coeur d'Alene back in 2017. According to the Spokesman-Review, the city chose not to renew the contract over concerns about cost, event fatigue and interruptions to local businesses.
