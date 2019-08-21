COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - “Serina is a fifth grade student at Fernan Stem Academy who is just a bright shining light.”
11-year old Serina Robles lives life as if it’s her last day. She’s active; she spends time with friends and family.
But, she’s been through more than some people half her age.
"[Serina] had her first bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy when she was five,” Marie Nail said.
Marie and her daughter, Emmie Nail, have been right there by Serina’s side. Emmie and Serina have been friends since they were little.
“It's every parents worst nightmare,” Marie said.
Serina overcame Leukemia, but as of recently, Nail says Serina went back in for a check up.
“They found that she only had two percent of her bone marrow left,” Nail said.
Serina and her family left for Seattle Monday morning.
They will spend the next few months while Serina goes through testing and trying to find a bone marrow match.
Back in Coeur d’Alene, Emmie and her classmates, along with the community will hold a fundraiser Friday, August 23, to help raise money for Serina and her family.
“All we can do as a community is just try to help support them financially and send our well wishes to her and know that they are really supported by their school family and Coeur d’Alene as a whole,” Nail said.
The fundraiser will be held Friday, August 23rd, 2019, at Fernan Stem Academy in Coeur d’Alene and will start at noon.
If you want to help Serina and her family, you can visit the GoFundMe page created by her father HERE.