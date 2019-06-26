A Coeur d’Alene couple was sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho, 43-year-old Christine Ruth Turner was sentenced to 71 months in prison while her and her husband, 40-year-old Joshua A. Turner, was sentenced to 60 months in prison. The judge also ordered that each serve five years of supervised release after serving their prison sentences.
According to court records, the Turners worked together to sell pounds of methamphetamine in the Coeur d’Alene area. They purchased the drugs in Spokane and transported them to Idaho.