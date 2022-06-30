COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Detectives in Coeur d'Alene are working to track down the birth mother of a newborn baby a resident found abandoned on their doorstep Thursday morning.
CdA police said the baby was found by a resident of an apartment building on Hanley Ave and N Courcelles Parkway when they left for work around 6 a.m.
The baby was wrapped in a towel inside of a stroller.
Medical staff took the newborn to Kootenai Health. They reported that the baby was a full-term healthy baby born only hours earlier.
Detectives are working to find out who the mother is or find any biological relatives. Anyone with information about the mother is asked to call CdA police.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.