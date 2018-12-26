Coeur d’Alene’s 27th annual Eagle Watch Week was canceled on Wednesday, falling victim to the government shutdown.
The week is sponsored by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Fish and Game. It was set to start Thursday and run through New Year's Eve.
According to the Spokesman-Review, traditionally the week is based out of the Mineral Ridge boat launch and the Mineral Ridge trailhead parking areas along the eastern shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene.
A BLM spokesperson announced the cancellation in an email on Wednesday, which read:
“Due to the lapse in funding of the federal government budget, Eagle Watch Week (Dec. 27 through Dec. 31), at BLM’s Mineral Ridge boat launch and trail head parking areas is cancelled. The public is welcome to visit these sites, however no interpretive information or spotting scopes will be available during this time.”
The spokesperson was not able to comment any further due to the shutdown.
In the latest bald eagle count, the BLM had a total of 229 on Dec. 21 including 194 adults and 5 juveniles.