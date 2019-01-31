Coeur d'Alene Elementary School Investing In a Piano Lab

The halls are alive with the sound of music.

While they may not be the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, they are Spencer Normington’s fifth graders at Ramsey Elementary.

Thursday is recorder day.

“My wildest dreams are already coming true and it's the tip of the iceberg,” Normington said.

How so, you may ask?

“There's kids here who are like 'I got this, no problem’,” Normington said with a smile.

Learning the piano, on the computer.

A unique concept that was funded by an almost $50,000 grant from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.

While students play in the piano lab, Normington can continue his recorder lesson.

If the students need help, all they do is press a button and an alert pops up on Normington’s iPad.

The mini Beethoven’s can even send an email of their finished product to their parents.

“Hey oh, you can take this on the xylophone's or on the recorder and now you can play it on the piano's and for them to see that direct correlation has been pretty amazing too,” Normington said.

What’s amazing too, Normington says, is the embrace Coeur d’Alene has showed of the arts.

“If I didn't have that, I would have about eight drums, eight xylophone's and that's about it,” he said.

As well as the students wanting to learn more.

“I have had kids come in, taking their own time during recesses and every recess and really gravitate towards music,” Normington said.

An investment, not only for the kids, but for Normington to have to help shape kid’s futures.