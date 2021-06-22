Coeur d’Alene figure skating club takes a 'frozen' approach to summer camp

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - After kids spent close to a year on the computer learning virtually, there is a push to get kids off the computer the summer and out and moving.
The Lake City Figure Skating Club in Coeur d’Alene is taking a different take on summer camp, it’s called “Camp Freeze.”
There jokingly calling at the coolest summer camp in town, the figure skating club in Coeur d’Alene was unable to host the camp last year due to the pandemic.
The camp itself is an opportunity to help coaches get back to work after the pandemic and introduce a new group of students to the sport.
Camp Freeze helps keeps numbers in their programs up, it helps get kids skating and keep the rinks open.
“It is the best way to get your kids away from the screen that they’ve been on all year,” Mor Herr the CDA Figure Skating Director said. “It’s a great way to help our program kind of rebound in this area, we want to bring skating back up in the inland northwest and camp freeze is a great way to introduce all skaters to that.”
Herr says this is a great opportunity for kids to learn how to become the next Nathan Chen when it comes to figure skating or the next Tyler Johnson in the hockey world
The camp is different than a traditional summer camp because it’s teaching on-ice skills and at the end of the kids will perform in a show for parents.
It’s open to all levels, so if your kids don’t know how to skate, a coach will teach them.
