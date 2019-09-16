COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Firefighters with the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department helped retrieve a flag that got caught on the top of an adjacent flag pole Monday.
According to a post by the Fire Department, Great Floors' American Flag displayed on Government Way had become tattered and got caught on the top of another pole.
Because the flag was caught on the top of another pole and was unable to be displayed correctly, the company called the fire department.
Crews rolled up with a ladder truck and helped get the flag flying again.