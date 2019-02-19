It's not your imagination, it has been an unusually snowy February in Coeur d'Alene.
The National Weather Service tweeted this chart showing the snowfall this month broke a record set back in 1949.
With several days still to go, Coeur d'Alene has revived 33.5" beating the previous record by 9 inches.
Had enough yet? Several locations measure record snowfall for February. #idwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/v15AshtyD4— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 19, 2019
Bayview, Idaho as well as Lind and Ritzville, Washington also received more snow in February than in the last 6 decades.