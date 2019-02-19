It's not your imagination, it has been an unusually snowy February in Coeur d'Alene. 

The National Weather Service tweeted this chart showing the snowfall this month broke a record set back in 1949. 

With several days still to go, Coeur d'Alene has revived 33.5" beating the previous record by 9 inches. 

Bayview, Idaho as well as Lind and Ritzville, Washington also received more snow in February than in the last 6 decades. 

Tags

Executive Producer

Recommended for you